Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 to be declared today

Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020:

education Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020.
Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020.(HT file)
         

Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 and Class 10 ( old syllabus) on July 31 at 9 am on its official website. Apart from this, the Tripura Board will also declare the results of Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology.

Follow TBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

This year, a total 26,400 students appeared for TBSE Class 12 board examinations, 211 students appeared for Tripura Class 10 ( old syllabus), 100 students appeared for Madrassa Alim, and 28 appeared for Fazil Arts and Theology.

How to check TBSE Result 2020:

1. Log on to the website tripuraresults.nic.in

2. Click on the direct link to result page

3. Enter your roll number

4. Click submit

5. Take a printout of the online scorecard.

In 2019, the TBSE Class 12 Science results recorded 88.85% pass while the Humanities stream recorded 79.05% pass and 78.13% pass in Commerce stream.

