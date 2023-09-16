Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release the seat allotment result for round 1 TS ICET on September 17. Once released, candidates can check the TS ICET 2023 seat allotment results at tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET counselling 2023 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at tsicetd.nic.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

After the TSICET phase 1 seat allotment results 2023, candidates have to pay the tuition fee and self-report till September 20. The TS ICET 2023 seat allotment result for the final phase will be released on September 28.

The provisional Final Phase allotment of seats will be placed on the website or before September 28.

TS ICET 2023 counselling: Know how to check seat allotment result

To check the TS ICET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2023 seat allotment result

Key in your login details, if needed

Check the TS ICET 2023 seat allotment results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

