TS SET 2023 hall tickets tomorrow on telanganaset.org

Osmania University, Hyderabad is going to release admit cards or hall tickets for the Telangana State Eligibility Test or TS SET 2023 hall tickets tomorrow, October 20. Candidates can download it from telanganaset.org, when released.

TS SET hall tickets 2023 releasing tomorrow on telanganaset.org

As per the revised schedule, registration for the exam without late fee ended on August 29 and the last date to apply with late fee was September 24.

The exam is scheduled for October 28, 29 and 30.

TS SET is a state-level exam to determine the eligibility for Professor and Lecturer posts in Telangana universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted for general studies and 29 subjects in computer based mode in eigh cities.

The test will consist of two papers on objective-type questions and the duration of each paper is three hours.

Paper 1 will have 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature.

Paper 2 will have 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

All the questions of paper 2 will be compulsory, covering entire syllabi.

The number of candidates to qualify for eligibility of Assistant Professor will be equal to 6 per cent of the total candidates appeared in both papers, Osmania University said.

