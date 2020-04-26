e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UGC to issue guidelines next week on measures to be taken for current, next academic session

UGC to issue guidelines next week on measures to be taken for current, next academic session

UGC will issue guidelines next week to universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current and next academic session

education Updated: Apr 26, 2020 08:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
UGC Office
UGC Office
         

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that the two committees which were earlier formed have submitted their reports and the regulatory body will issue guidelines next week to universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current and next academic session.

“UGC constituted two committees to look into the issues being faced by the universities and colleges regarding teaching-learning processes, examinations, admissions, academic calendar and other related issues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students,” read a statement.

The first committee under the chairmanship of Professor RC Kuhad, former member UGC and Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, was given the responsibility to look into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar.

The second committee under the chairmanship of Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was asked to look into issues related to promoting online education.

“It is further clarified that both the committees have submitted their reports on April 24 to UGC. The reports will be discussed in the UGC Commission meeting and based on the decision of the Commission, UGC will issue guidelines/advisories, next week, to the universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current academic session as well as next academic session in the larger interest of the student community,” the statement added.

top news
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
2 cell types are entry points for virus
2 cell types are entry points for virus
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Virus could cling to air pollutants
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News