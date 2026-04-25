UK Board class 10, 12 result 2026: How to check scorecards on official websites, DigiLocker
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education declared the UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 today, students can check thier marksheet on official website.
UK Board class 10, 12 result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared the UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 on Saturday, bringing relief to thousands of students awaiting their scores.
The board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 23 to March 20, while Class 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 20. Students will be able to access their results on the official website – ubse.uk.gov.in.
Track UK Board class 10, 12 result 2026 LIVE.
Here's how to check results on the official website:{{/usCountry}}
Track UK Board class 10, 12 result 2026 LIVE.
Here's how to check results on the official website:{{/usCountry}}
Students can follow these simple steps to download their UBSE Class 10 and 12th Result 2026 marksheet:
- Visit the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for UBSE Class 10 Result 2026 or UBSE Class 12 Result 2026
- Enter the required login details, such as registration number and captcha
- Click on submit
- Now, you should be able to view the scorecards on your screen
- Click download and save the result marksheet for future use
How to check scorecards on DigiLocker{{/usCountry}}
Students can follow these simple steps to download their UBSE Class 10 and 12th Result 2026 marksheet:
- Visit the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for UBSE Class 10 Result 2026 or UBSE Class 12 Result 2026
- Enter the required login details, such as registration number and captcha
- Click on submit
- Now, you should be able to view the scorecards on your screen
- Click download and save the result marksheet for future use
How to check scorecards on DigiLocker{{/usCountry}}
Students can also access their UBSE UK Board Result 2026 through DigiLocker by following these steps:
- Install the DigiLocker app or open it online
- Log in using existing credentials or create a new account
- Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number to receive OTP
- Search for “Uttarakhand Board” under documents
- Select the respective class (Class 10 or Class 12)
- Enter the required login details
- View and save the result under the “issued documents” section
Here's the key details to check on the marksheet
After downloading the UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026, students should carefully verify the following details:
- Candidate’s personal information
- Stream (for Class 12 students)
- Subject-wise marks
- Total/combined marks
- Result status (Pass/Fail)