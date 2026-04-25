UK Board Result 2026 declared: Direct link to check Uttarakhand Board class 10, class 12 scores
The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams began on February 21, 2026, and concluded on March 20, 2026.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Saturday. Students can view and download their scorecards from the official website as well as the Hindustan Times portal.
Candidates will need to enter their login details such as roll number, name and other required information to check their results. The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams began on February 21, 2026, and concluded on March 20, 2026. Follow live updates here.
UK Board Result 2026: Direct link to check class 10, class 12 results
Students can access their UBSE results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.{{/usCountry}}
Students can access their UBSE results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.{{/usCountry}}
To check the Class 10 and Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps below.
- Go to the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.
- Click on the UK Board Result 2026 link on the homepage.
- A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.
- Click on submit and the result will be shown.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printed copy for future use.
UK Board Result 2026: How to check results on HT portal{{/usCountry}}
To check the Class 10 and Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps below.
- Go to the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.
- Click on the UK Board Result 2026 link on the homepage.
- A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.
- Click on submit and the result will be shown.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printed copy for future use.
UK Board Result 2026: How to check results on HT portal{{/usCountry}}
Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can also check their results on the HT portal by following the steps below.
- Go to the Hindustan Times Education page.
- Click on the board exam section.
- A new page will open where candidates need to select the Uttarakhand Board.
- Another page will appear where candidates should click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
- Enter the required login details and click on submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printed copy for future use.
Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can also check their results on the HT portal by following the steps below.
- Go to the Hindustan Times Education page.
- Click on the board exam section.
- A new page will open where candidates need to select the Uttarakhand Board.
- Another page will appear where candidates should click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
- Enter the required login details and click on submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printed copy for future use.
In 2025, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 19. A total of 1,13,238 students had registered for the Class 10 exam, out of which 1,09,859 appeared and 99,725 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.77% for Class 10 and 83.23% for Class 12.