UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment: High court stays appointment of 69,000 basic teachers
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12. Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on batch of writ petitions.
