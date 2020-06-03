e-paper
Home / Education / UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment: High court stays appointment of 69,000 basic teachers

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.  A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12. Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on batch of writ petitions. 

