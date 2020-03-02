e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UP Board exam 2020: School manager, son held for cheating racket

UP Board exam 2020: School manager, son held for cheating racket

The Special Task Force (STF) that arrested the three on Sunday, also recovered three mobile phones, some cash, screenshots of five WhatsApp chats and many solved answer sheets.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Prayagraj
The accused were identified as Indrabhan Singh, Ashish Singh and Vikas Yadav, all residents of Meja. (Representational image)
The accused were identified as Indrabhan Singh, Ashish Singh and Vikas Yadav, all residents of Meja. (Representational image)(HT file )
         

The manager of the Uttar Pradesh Board examination centre and his son were among the three persons arrested for running a massive cheating racket in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district.

The Special Task Force (STF) that arrested the three on Sunday, also recovered three mobile phones, some cash, screenshots of five WhatsApp chats and many solved answer sheets.

The accused were identified as Indrabhan Singh, Ashish Singh and Vikas Yadav, all residents of Meja.

As per the police investigation, they used to charge Rs 4,000 from each candidate to provide a solved question paper.

Indrabhan Singh was the principal and centre manager of the examination centre, his son Ashish was a computer teacher and Vikas was a solver.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Neeraj Kumar Pandey said, “We were tipped off about a gang of three running a copying racket in Meja. An STF team conducted a series of raids and nabbed the three accused.”

The ASP said that the accused had planned to submit the solved answer sheets of Mathematics of class 12 on Saturday, once the examination was over.

The SP said that Vikas was arrested while he was solving questions of class 12 Mathematics examination near a brick kiln on Saturday afternoon.

During interrogation, Vikas told the police that he had to deliver the solved copies to Indrabhan Singh, who was the principal and centre manager of the Mata Deen Singh Inter College.

Based on the statement given by Vikas, STF nabbed Indrabhan Singh and his son.

The father-son duo told the police that they used to send question papers of Class 12 board exams to solvers through WhatsApp.

They duo would charge candidates around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 to provide copies of solved question papers of all the subjects.

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News