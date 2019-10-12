e-paper
UP NHM Recruitment 2019: Over 14000 vacancies announced, direct link to apply here

education Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh has released an official notification inviting online applications for over 1400 contractual vacancies.The last date to apply is October 30.

There are a total of 56 different posts having over 1400 vacancies. The posts include Block Account Manager, Dental Surgeon, AYUSH MO Yoga Specialist, Clinical Psychologist, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, Psychiatric Social Worker, Ophthalmic Assistant, Physiotherapist, Social Worker, General Manager, X-Ray Technician and various others.

The required educational qualifications varies from post to post. Check eligibility criteria for different posts in the detailed advertisement.

Click here to view detailed advertisement.

Candidates can apply online at www.sams.co.in

Here’s the direct link to apply.

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE:

Visit the official website of UPNHRM at http://www.upnrhm.gov.in

Under updates section on the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment Of 1400+ Contractual Vacancies Under NHM,UP’

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link that reads’ Recruitment for 1400+ Contractual Vacancies for State, Divisional, District and Block level, National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh’

You will get the link to view advertisement and apply online.

Click on the link given beside the name of posts to apply online.

Click on the “NEW REGISTRATION” button fill-up the Registration Form.

If you are already a registered user, click on the “ALREADY REGISTERED” button and enter Login ID and Password to proceed.

After submission of Registration Form, the applicant shall receive an SMS containing User Id and Password. (Kindly save/ note the User ID and

Password as this will be required for future login or for applying to the current available live jobs)

Keep ready following documents before starting filling the online submission of Application Form:

i. Profile image

ii. Signature image

iii. Certificate of Educational Qualification and Experience, which makes him/her eligible for applying for the post

iv. Registration Certificate (As per the requirement of the position which is mentioned in the detailed advertisement available on www.upnhm.gov.in and www.sams.co.in)

Note- The required/ mandatory documents should be uploaded in a single file in .jpeg, .jpg or .png format with size not exceeding 500 KBs.

After successful registration,the applicant can login to apply for the position. After login “JOB DASHBOARD” will be opened. The applicants can view

position name, no. of vacancy, vacancy reservation info in “JOB DASHBOARD” section. (Applicants are requested to read and understand the eligibility

criteria, reservation policy, etc. for the post they are applying for).

Click on the Apply Now” button to apply for the position you are eligible and wish to apply.

Once you click on the Apply Now” button following section will appear in the Application Form.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 12:27 IST

