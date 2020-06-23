UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 results declared, 2669 candidates declared successful

education

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:42 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of its combined state/upper subordinate services general selection/ Divyanjan backlog (mains)-2018, commonly known as PCS (mains)-2018, on Tuesday evening.

The exam was conducted for a total of 988 posts, including four for which no interviews are to be conducted and the selections are to be made based solely on the written exams. “As a result, for the remaining 984 posts, a total of 2,669 candidates have been declared successful and qualified to take part in the interview round of the selection process,” said secretary, UPPSC, Jagdish.

“The interview dates and schedule will be declared later. The result of PCS (Mains)-2018 has been duly uploaded on the official website of the commission— uppsc.up.nic.in for the benefit of the candidates,” he added.

The UPPSC secretary said for four posts, including one post of executive officer class-1/assistant city commissioner and three posts of accountant urban development, no interviews will be conducted. The final result of these posts will be declared along with the final results of PCS-2018 after the interview round of other posts.

“Details like marks obtained, cut-off marks etc will be made known after the declaration of the final results,” he added.

Result of women candidates from outside Uttar Pradesh declared successful on the basis of the release issued on October 5, 2019, will be subject to the final decision of the court in special appeal 475/2019 filed by the UP government.

PCS (preliminary) exam-2018 was held along with the recruitment exam for assistant conservator of forest/range forest officer on October 28, 2018. The exam was held at 1381 centres in 29 districts of the state. Of the 6,35,844 applicants, 3,98,630 had appeared in the preliminary exam. The result of the preliminary exam was declared on March 30, 2019. In it, a total of 19,096 candidates were declared successful.

On the orders of the Allahabad high court, the commission on October 5, 2019 amended the results of the PCS (preliminary)-2018 and declared 160 women candidates of outside UP eligible to appear in the mains. The mains exam was conducted between October 18 and 22, 2019 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. In it, 16,738 candidates had appeared.