AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal hits back at PM Modi, Amit Shah with 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' comment

Assam politician Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state. The comments came on a day when polling in the second phase of elections is being held in the state.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah have said they will send Bangladeshi infiltrators back. I want to ask them how many Bangladeshis sent back till now? I challenge them to tell if even 100 Bangladeshis have been sent back in the last five years. They are the ones who get them here," Ajmal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His comments were in response to Shah's remarks who took a jibe at the AIUDF chief on Wednesday saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not allow Assam to become a hub for infiltrators again after the saffron party had successfully freed the land encroached by them during the last five years.

Click here for full election coverage

"Kaan khol kar sunlo Ajmal, Assam ko ghuspetiyo ke adda phir se nahin banne denge (Listen carefully Ajmal, we will not allow Assam to become a hub for infiltrators again)," Shah said while addressing an election rally at Bijni in Chirang district.

The home minister also took a swipe on the symbol of AIUDF, saying the "lock and key" of forming the next government in the state is in his hands.

Assam recorded 10.51 per cent of voter turnout in the first two hours of polling which is currently underway, news agency ANI reported citing figures from Election Commission of India (ECI).

The elections started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The fate of 345 candidates, including five ministers and the deputy speaker, is being decided in this phase.

The elections in Assam are being held in three phases. The final phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The BJP is aiming to return to power, whereas the challenger Congress has tied up with AIUDF, Bodo People’s Front, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Anchalik Gana Morcha.