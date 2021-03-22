Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / BJP ensured peace and development in Assam: Amit Shah
assam assembly election

BJP ensured peace and development in Assam: Amit Shah

He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.
PTI, Jonai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said BJP has ensured peace and development in Assam during the last five years and alleged that this was in contrast to violence and instability during the Congress rule.

Addressing the first of three election rallies in Assam during the day, Shah alleged that five years ago when Congress was in power, there was agitation, violence, bomb blasts, deaths and curfews were common.

"Aatankwad ka nanga naach charo aur chal rahi thi (there was the naked dance of insurgency was going on all around).

"Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam's 'asmita' (pride and identity), but today I want to ask him publicly - will Congress do it with AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?" he said.

If by chance Ajmal comes to power, "will Assam be safe from infiltrators? Do people want more infiltrators to come into the state?" he asked.

He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP leader calls CAA 'ideological commitment of BJP' in Assam

Negligence, graft ‘doubled’ under Cong in Assam: PM Modi

A tweet upsets PM more than Assam floods, tea workers’ plight: Priyanka Gandhi

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.

"This is an election for people to decide whether they want peace and development....This is an election for not electing MLAs or a Chief Minister but to ensure that development continues and Assam's pride and glory is further enhanced," he said.

He further asserted that it was evident from the enthusiasm of the people that the BJP was going to form the government for a second consecutive term in Assam.

Besides Jonai, Shah will also address an election rally at Majuli from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting for a second consecutive term, and at Udalguri. He is also scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers at Guwahati in the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP