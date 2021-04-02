Election Commission suspends 4 officials over reports of EVM found in Assam BJP candidate's car

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that four officials including the Presiding officer have been suspended after the EV was found in a car of a Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate in Assam after the second phase of polling ended in the state on Thursday.

On the examination, the polled EVM comprising of BU, CU and VVPAT was found to be intact with its seal sans any damage, informed the elction commission in a statement on Friday, adding that all the items have been deposited in the strong room.

"Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No. 149- Indira M.V. School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as added precaution. A report has also been sought from the Special Observer," the statement read.

The issue came into light late on Thursday night through the reports of a mob of 50 people pelting stones on a vehicle carrying the EVM and not allowing the vehicle to pass. On asking, the mob leader said that vehicle in which the EVM was carried belonged to Krishnendu Paul, a candidate contesting in the state assembly elections from the constituency of Patharkandi LAC-2. The leader further accused the people in the car of taking the EVM for tampering.

The EVM was found to be in a contesting candidate's car as the vehicle allotted to the polling party comprising of the Presiding Officer and three police personnel broke down while travelling to Karimganj from the remote areas of the state after the polls ended for the day. Heavy traffic congestion and bad weather lead to detachment of the vehicle from its convoy. While the sector officer was informed about the incident the polling party tried to arrange another vehicle themselves to reach the Material Receipt Centre faster as they were in the possession of the polled EVMs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON