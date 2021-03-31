'Freed Assam from terrorism, ensured development': Shah's poll pitch in Chirang

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam seeks to free the state of terrorist while the Congress party thrives on internal conflict. He was speaking at a rally in Assam's Chirang as part of his campaign for the BJP for the second phase of elections.

"Five years ago when I came to this area, I said that the government of the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad should be formed and prmised to free Assam of terrorism. The Congress party thrives on internal conflicts. Earlier, Bodo were fighting the non-Bodo people, upper Assam was fighting lower Assam and Assamese were fighting the Bengali. However, in the last five years, such problems have been resolved by the BJP government, making the state peaceful," he said.

Click here for full election coverage

He said that the party had also fulfilled its promise of ramping up the development process in the state. "We had promised that if the BJP government is formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will give you a developed Assam. Today, after fulfilling all promises, the BJP has come here again to seek your blessings," he said.

Further, Shah said that the BJP will fulfil every promise made in the Bodoland agreement before 2022. "I have come here to promise you that the Government of India will implement every single promise made in the Bodo agreement before 2022 for a peaceful Assam," he said.

Noting that the recurrent floods in the state are a major issue, Shah said that it is very necessary that the state is made free from floods. "In our 'Sankalp Patra', we have promised to make Assam flood-free in the next 5 years," he added.

The second phase of voting in the state will take place on April 1. Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent.