Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month.

The PM will address a public meeting at Dhemaji in upper Assam where he will start some gas and oil projects. He will also inaugurate an engineering college and lay foundation stone of another.

“It’s always special to be in Assam. Tomorrow, 22nd February, I will once again have the opportunity to interact with the people of Assam at a public meeting at Dhemaji. At the programme, various development works will be launched,” Modi tweeted on Sunday evening.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil Corporation’s Bongaigaon refinery. INDMAX is an indigenously developed technology by IOC to produce high yield of LPG and high octane gasoline from various petroleum fractions.

The unit will increase the refinery’s crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) to 257 TMT and the Motor Spirit (Petrol) production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.

Modi will also inaugurate Oil India Limited’s secondary tank farm at Madhuban in Dibrugarh and a gas compressor unit at Hebeda in Makum.

The farm has been built for safe storage of about 40,000 kilo litres of crude oil and the separation of formation water from wet crude oil. The ₹490 crore project, will also have a dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kilo litres per day, said a PIB release.

The gas compressor station at will increase the nation’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16500 metric tonne per annum. Built at ₹132 crore, the station comprises 3 low-pressure booster compressors and 3 high-pressure lifter compressors, it added.

The Dhemaji Engineering College has been built on 276 ‘bighas’ of land, at the cost of about ₹45 crore. It is the seventh government engineering college in the state and will offer B.Tech courses in civil, mechanical and computer science.

The Sualkuchi Engineering College, whose foundation stone will be laid, will be built on 116 ‘bighas’ of land at a cost of about ₹55 crore.

The programme at Dhemaji would be attended by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On January 23, the PM had addressed a rally in Sivasagar and distributed land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families. On February 7, he had addressed another rally at Dhekiajuli, laid foundation stones of two medical colleges and launched the Asom Mala road network project.

On February 18, Modi launched several connectivity projects worth over ₹9500 crore via video conferencing.

They included the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project to improve inland water transport connectivity, foundation stone of a 19 km bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya and performed ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) of another bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli island.