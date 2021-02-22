Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month.
The PM will address a public meeting at Dhemaji in upper Assam where he will start some gas and oil projects. He will also inaugurate an engineering college and lay foundation stone of another.
“It’s always special to be in Assam. Tomorrow, 22nd February, I will once again have the opportunity to interact with the people of Assam at a public meeting at Dhemaji. At the programme, various development works will be launched,” Modi tweeted on Sunday evening.
The PM will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil Corporation’s Bongaigaon refinery. INDMAX is an indigenously developed technology by IOC to produce high yield of LPG and high octane gasoline from various petroleum fractions.
The unit will increase the refinery’s crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) to 257 TMT and the Motor Spirit (Petrol) production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.
Modi will also inaugurate Oil India Limited’s secondary tank farm at Madhuban in Dibrugarh and a gas compressor unit at Hebeda in Makum.
The farm has been built for safe storage of about 40,000 kilo litres of crude oil and the separation of formation water from wet crude oil. The ₹490 crore project, will also have a dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kilo litres per day, said a PIB release.
The gas compressor station at will increase the nation’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16500 metric tonne per annum. Built at ₹132 crore, the station comprises 3 low-pressure booster compressors and 3 high-pressure lifter compressors, it added.
The Dhemaji Engineering College has been built on 276 ‘bighas’ of land, at the cost of about ₹45 crore. It is the seventh government engineering college in the state and will offer B.Tech courses in civil, mechanical and computer science.
The Sualkuchi Engineering College, whose foundation stone will be laid, will be built on 116 ‘bighas’ of land at a cost of about ₹55 crore.
The programme at Dhemaji would be attended by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On January 23, the PM had addressed a rally in Sivasagar and distributed land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families. On February 7, he had addressed another rally at Dhekiajuli, laid foundation stones of two medical colleges and launched the Asom Mala road network project.
On February 18, Modi launched several connectivity projects worth over ₹9500 crore via video conferencing.
They included the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project to improve inland water transport connectivity, foundation stone of a 19 km bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya and performed ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) of another bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli island.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to ₹217 per day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power
- The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project
- After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today
- Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by ₹5, duty on liquor by 25%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global conspiracy will not succeed against India: PM Modi
- In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans “aimed at hurting” India’s global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such “conspiracies”, and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about ₹5,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Assam polls, PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox