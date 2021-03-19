Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Assam today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Assam as part of his election campaign on Friday. He will interact with college students in Lahoal in Dibrugarh and attend the tea estate workers rally in Dinjoy in Panitola block of Dibrugarh later in the day, the party said.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the town field in Doom Dooma, Tinsukia, it added.

Click here for full election coverage

"Looking forward to meeting you all in Assam! Together let’s defeat the forces that seek to divide us and join hands to build a strong, united, peaceful and prosperous Assam," the leader posted on messaging app Telegram.

The two day-long tour is his second trip to the state where his party seeks to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and seize back power. During his previous visit to the state, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Sivasagar.

His sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, will embark on her visit to the state as part of the Congress' campaign.

Over March 21 and 22, she is likely to hold six rallies, according to the news agency ANI. "She will be holding rallies in Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon districts of Assam," sources told the agency. Earlier, she had paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple and interacted with tea garden workers at Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath.

Assembly elections to elect the 126 member house in Assam will be held in three phases, on March 27, April 1 and April 6, and the results will be out on May 2.

(with agency inputs)