IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assembly Election 2021 Schedule: EC announces dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry polls
These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.(PTI/ File photo)
Live

Assembly Election 2021 Schedule: EC announces dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry polls

Assembly Election Dates 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC) are among the major political parties which will contest these elections in these four states and the Union territory.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:32 PM IST

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the assembly elections that will be held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry as the terms of their assemblies are set to come to an end in May and June. However, President's Rule has been imposed in Puducherry and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government failed to win the trust vote earlier this week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC) are among the major political parties which will contest these elections in these four states and the Union territory. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK and the BJP have joined hands and the opposition DMK will fight the assembly election with the Congress once again. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the BJP will be fighting it out in West Bengal as the ruling party will look to retain the state with the central party confident of snatching away power.

Kerala will see the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is led by the Communist Party of India(Marxist) or CPI(M), cross paths with the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress These coalitions have held power in the southern state alternately over the last four decades. The LDF had won the 2016 Kerala assembly election as it won 91 out of 140 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has an incumbent government in Assam with the party’s Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister. In the last assembly polls in 2016, the BJP formed its maiden government in the northeastern state after defeating the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:23 PM IST

    West Bengal to go to polls on March 27

    West Bengal to go to polls on March 27

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:22 PM IST

    Puducherry to go to polls on April 6

    Puducherry to go to polls on April 6

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST

    Elections in Tamil Nadu to be held on April 6

    Elections in Tamil Nadu to be held on April 6

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:19 PM IST

    Kerala to go to polls on April 6

    Kerala to go to polls on April 6

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST

    Assam to go to polls on March 27

    Assam elections to be held from March 27, in 3 phases, announces EC

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST

    'This is my last press conference': Announces CEC Sunil Arora

    Election commissioner Sunil Arora said that Friday's press conference would be his last before his tenure in his office gets over. He thanked the media persons for their support.

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:13 PM IST

    'All poll officials will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before elections': Sunil Arora

    "All poll officials will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before elections for five assemblies," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:08 PM IST

    Volunteers to assist those with Covid symptoms, PWD voters, elderly

    "Drinking water, toilets, power supply, waiting areas will be made available in all polling stations. Additionally, soap, water, sanitizer etc will also be available. PWD voters, senior citizens and those who have Covid symptoms will be assisted by volunteers at the polling station," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:06 PM IST

    'Election after election, MHA has supported ECI': Sunil Arora

    "Election after election, the commission has been getting support from the MHA in the form of deployment of central forces," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:04 PM IST

    'Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas:' Sunil Arora

    "Webcasting arrangement has been put in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 05:02 PM IST

    'Nearly 18.68 crore electors to vote in 4 assembly elections': Sunil Arora

    "Nearly 18.68 crore electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:56 PM IST

    'Roadshows allowed, subject to norms': Sunil Arora

    "Roadshows will be allowed, they will be subject to norms. Polling time has been extended by an hour and door-to-door campaigning has been restricted to 5 people," says. CEC

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:55 PM IST

    'Positive environment due to vaccine rollout': Sunil Arora

    "Vaccination drive has made situation more conducive for elections, everyone on poll duty declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST

    'ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha': Sunil Arora

    "In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST

    'Due to Covid, we have decreased the number of polling stations in each state': Sunil Arora

    "Due to Covid-19, we have decreased the number of polling stations in each state," says Sunil Arora. "This means we would need many more polling and security personnel," he added.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST

    'All polling stations are on ground floor': Sunil Arora

    "All polling stations are on ground floor. This is non-negotiable," says Sunil Arora.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:40 PM IST

    'Proud of you': CEC praises those responsible for successful conduct of Bihar polls

    Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora praises the officials responsible for conducting the Bihar assembly elections successfully.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:25 PM IST

    These to be 2nd round of elections after Covid, Bihar polls were held in Oct

    This is the second round of assembly elections which will be held during the coronavirus pandemic after the polls in Bihar in three phases through October and November last year.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:19 PM IST

    Legislative assembly terms to end in May, June

    The terms of the 5 legislative assemblies in the states of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and union territory Puducherry-- will end either in May or in June this year.

  • FEB 26, 2021 04:13 PM IST

    EC to announce poll schedule at 4.30pm

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be addressing a press conference to announce the poll schedules for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry at 4.30pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections
e-paper
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections in Tamil Nadu would take place on April 6 and votes would by counted on May 2. (PTI)
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections in Tamil Nadu would take place on April 6 and votes would by counted on May 2. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election to be held on April 6; all eyes on DMK, AIADMK

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This year’s assembly election will be held without M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The former died in 2018 and the latter in 2016, leaving a void in the state politics that historically hovered around charismatic leaders with mass appeal
READ FULL STORY
Close
The counting of votes will be take place after the polling on January 10.(PTI)
The counting of votes will be take place after the polling on January 10.(PTI)
assam assembly election

Assam election: Polling to be held on March 27, April 1, 6; result on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:30 PM IST
In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies swept to power as they won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
elections

EC announces Puducherry assembly election 2021 schedule

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won the only Lok Sabha seat of the Union territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora
elections

Election results of 5 states on May 2; Bengal to see 8-phase elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Before the dates are declared, states, including West Bengal, Puducherry, rushed to announce last-minute sops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.(PTI/ File photo)
These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.(PTI/ File photo)
elections

EC announces dates for all 5 assembly polls, counting of votes on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Assembly Election Dates 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC) are among the major political parties which will contest these elections in these four states and the Union territory.
READ FULL STORY
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule on Friday evening. (PTI/ File photo)
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule on Friday evening. (PTI/ File photo)
elections

EC to announce polls schedule for Bengal, Kerala, TN, Puducherry and Assam today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 PM IST
The election schedule will be announced at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan at 4:30pm, the poll body said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (HT archive)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

With 9 MPs in TN, Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:32 AM IST
With elections due in less than two months, former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy and party’s chief of communications Randeep Surjewala held talks with DMK leaders in Chennai. DMK chief Stalin didn’t participate in these talks
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin addresses during a public rally, in Madurai.(ANI Photo)
DMK chief MK Stalin addresses during a public rally, in Madurai.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK, Congress fail to reach consensus on seat sharing

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:11 AM IST
A meeting between the two sides took place on Thursday. The Congress expressed its desire to contest over 40 constituencies, but the DMK reportedly offered only 20-25 seats, the people added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi said the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Centre worked with the AIADMK in the state was a “classic example of cooperative federalism.”(PTI file photo)
Modi said the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Centre worked with the AIADMK in the state was a “classic example of cooperative federalism.”(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

PM Modi launches BJP campaigns in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:31 AM IST
The Prime Minister began his speech with the BJP’s popular slogan in the state — ‘Vetrivel Veeravel’ (victorious spear, courageous spear) — referring to the party’s ‘vetrivel yatra’ (victorious spear march) launched in November 2020 in support of the devotees of local deity Lord Muruga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
west bengal assembly election

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
"I am a Bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda who held public meetings recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
kerala assembly election

'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

'TMC has two faces...': Owaisi after cops cancel Kolkata rally ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST
AIMIM chief's Kolkata rally which was scheduled for Thursday was cancelled on Wednesday night after the state police refused permission for the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit West Bengal on Friday(PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit West Bengal on Friday(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:17 PM IST
"Tomorrow, 26th February, I shall be in Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting. It will be followed by a Road Show," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac