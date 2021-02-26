IND USA
The counting of votes will be take place on May 2. (Representative Image)(PTI)
assam assembly election

EC announces schedule for Assam assembly elections: Polling to be held on March 27, April 1, April 6; result on May 2

In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies swept to power as they won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:02 PM IST

Voting for Assam's assembly election will be held in three phases as per CEC Sunil Arora. Polling for the first phase will be held on March 27, second phase on April 1 and third phase on April 6. The counting for all phases will take place on May 2.

Phase one will see polling for 47 constituencies. The issue of notification is scheduled to be on March 2. The last date of nominations is March 9 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 10. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been set as March 12.

The second phase will see polling for 39 constituencies. The issue of notification is scheduled to be on March 5. The last date of nominations for this phase has been set as March 12 with the scrutiny of nominations scheduled to be held on March 15. The last day of withdrawing candidature is March 17.

The third phase will see polling for 40 constituencies. The issue of notification is scheduled to be on March 12. The last date of nominations for this phase is March 19 with the scrutiny of nominations to be held on March 20. The last date of withdrawing candidature has been set on March 22.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said during a press briefing that the term for the state's current assembly would end on May 31. Candidates for the elections would contest for 126 assembly seats including eight reserved for SC candidates and 16 for ST candidates.

CEC Sunil Arora, during the brief, thanked Covid warriors and the common people for their contributions to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also mentioned that the number of polling stations have been reduced due to the pandemic and that the poll officials would be inoculated.

Dates for the assembly elections in Assam were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has an incumbent government in the northeastern state, with the party’s Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies swept to power as they won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies. In the process, the BJP formed its maiden government in Assam, succeeding the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The UPA, led by then chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away last year, could win only 26 seats, down from 78 in 2011. In contrast, the NDA increased its tally by 60, rising from 26 seats.

The elections witnessed a record voter turnout of more than 84%, higher than 75% in 2011. The counting of votes took place on May 19, 2016.

Meanwhile, in the 2019 general elections, the NDA won nine out of 14 Lok Sabha states in Assam, with the BJP winning seven of those. The Congress, meanwhile, managed to win only three.

The upcoming assembly elections will take place in the shadow of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the passage of which in December 2019 triggered violent protests in Assam. The BJP, which is in power at the Centre, passed the act within months of its re-election but has faced severe opposition in the state. Several of its allies have left the BJP to protest against the passage of the act.

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally ahead of Assam assembly polls. New political outfits that have formed in the past months are likely to add a regional dimension to the contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party coalition and an alliance of six parties led by Congress. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Union home minister Amit Shah visits Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Narasimha Kshetra near Puranigudam in Nagaon district of Assam, Thursday. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Launching a 188 crore project for the development of Batadrava Than, Shah slammed Congress for not doing anything for the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev despite being in power in the state for several terms
Shah said that BJP-led government, ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.(ANI/Periscope)
assam assembly election

'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
assam assembly election

Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Shah will also address a unity, peace and development rally at Denarong where a peace agreement with five militant outfits of the region, which laid down arms on Tuesday, is expected to be inked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month
The decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if his party comes to power in the state it would hike wages from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>167 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 daily. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to 217 per day

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:06 AM IST
The cabinet also formed a one-member committee comprising principal secretary JB Ekka to look into ways in which a similar hike can be done in small tea gardens of the state.
Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls. (PTI PHOTO).
assam assembly election

In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events in Assam throughout the day.. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
assam assembly election

On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
"No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together," Gandhi said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Representational Image. (HT file)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by 5, duty on liquor by 25%

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Presenting a vote-in-account for six months, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam assembly that the move will result in losses of nearly 80 crore per month
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (HT FILE)(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Sarma claimed that Assam will have the record of having the least costly petrol prices in the country after Gujarat and the price of diesel would be the lowest after Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.(AFP)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Representational image. (HT Archive)
assam assembly election

Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:48 PM IST
On January 19, both parties, along with regional Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and three Left parties—CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML—had formed an alliance to take on the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, left, greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by holding a traditional Assamese Japi above his head during a public rally in Dhekiajuli, Assam, India, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP)
assam assembly election

Global conspiracy will not succeed against India: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:39 AM IST
  • In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans “aimed at hurting” India’s global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such “conspiracies”, and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about 5,000 crore.
