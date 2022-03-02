Election 2022 LIVE updates: Yogi among 676 candidates in fray in crucial 6th phase

All eyes are on Gorakhpur for the sixth phase of the assembly elections as the fate of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be sealed in the EVM on March 3. The voting for the sixth phase of the assembly polls will take place in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the seats in this belt in the last assembly elections as it won 46 of 57 seats while its ally Apna Dal won one seat.

This time, Samajwadi Party is mounting the challenge with the help of smaller regional allies like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, an influential leader of the backward classes in Purvanchal. Swami Prasad Maurya, a former minister in the Adityanath government, is contesting from Fazilnagar in Kushinagar, which goes to poll on Thursday, on SP ticket.