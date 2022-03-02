Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Election 2022 LIVE updates: Yogi among 676 candidates in fray in crucial 6th phase

  • Assembly Election 2022 updates: The 57 assembly seats of the Purvanchal belt will go to the polls on March 3, for which campaigning ended on Tuesday.
Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3, and 7.(PTI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

All eyes are on Gorakhpur for the sixth phase of the assembly elections as the fate of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be sealed in the EVM on March 3. The voting for the sixth phase of the assembly polls will take place in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts.  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the seats in this belt in the last assembly elections as it won 46 of 57 seats while its ally Apna Dal won one seat.

This time, Samajwadi Party is mounting the challenge with the help of smaller regional allies like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, an influential leader of the backward classes in Purvanchal. Swami Prasad Maurya, a former minister in the Adityanath government, is contesting from Fazilnagar in Kushinagar, which goes to poll on Thursday, on SP ticket.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 02 Mar 2022 07:51 AM

    Here are the 57 seats which are going to polls on March 3

    Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road, Rasra, Sikandarpur, Phephna, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairiya.

