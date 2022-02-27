LIVE: Polling for fifth phase begins for 61 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
As many as 61 assembly constituencies, spread across 12 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, are holding polling for the fifth round of state elections on Sunday. The key constituencies in this phase include Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Once considered Congress bastions, Amethi and Raebareli too will vote on Sunday.
Other districts that are set to hold polling in the fifth phase are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.
According to the Election Commission data, 2,24,77,494 voters will decide the fate of 693 candidates. The voting will commenced at 7am and it will continue till 6 pm.
Among the prominent faces are deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is in direct fight with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.
Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Saturday.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 07:03 AM
Voting begins for fifth phase begins in UP
Voting for fifth phase of assembly elections began at 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts in Uttar Prades.
Key faces in fray on Sunday includes state deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 06:39 AM
Assembly elections: Over to eastern Uttar Pradesh; fifth phase today
The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections now move to the eastern part of the state as 61 assembly constituencies, spread over 12 districts, will go to polls in the fifth phase on Sunday.