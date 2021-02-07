IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / BJP launches its Parivartan Yatra in Bengal
BJP National President J. P. Nadda flag off Parivartan Yatra, in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President J. P. Nadda flag off Parivartan Yatra, in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
elections

BJP launches its Parivartan Yatra in Bengal

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP will hold five such yatras that will each include a “rath”.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in poll-bound West Bengal, launching a political onslaught against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public rally in the state.

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP will hold five such yatras that will each include a “rath”. After Saturday’s event, four more “Parivartan Yatras” will be held, with the last one likely to be flagged off by Union home minister Amit Shah. The yatras will likely conclude in Kolkata, where PM Modi is likely to address a rally in March, according to people aware of the developments. The yatras are expected to cover all 294 assembly constituencies through February and March, they added.

“The Parivartan Yatra starts from here. It is not just the parivartan of the government but the parivartan of thinking. Mamata Banerjee came to power a decade ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (Mother, People and Soil). But down the line, the mother was looted, the people weren’t protected and the soil was disrespected,” Nadda said as he participated in Saturday’s event.

“Why is she against Jai Shri Ram? This says that they keep politics above culture. They won’t protect the culture,” he added. Banerjee recently declined to speak at an event to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary where “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial on January 23.

Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress-led state government of politicising the administration, criminalising police and institutionalising corruption. “Jai Shri Ram” slogans greeted the leader during his day-long trip to the election-bound state.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, organised a motorcycle rally in three assembly constituencies in Nadia-Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar and Krishnanagar Dakshin around the same time as the BJP yatra. However, no run-ins were reported between the two parties, according to officials. The Trinamool’s motorcycle rally was named “Janasamarthan Yatra”.

“Around 5,000 two-wheelers took part in the rallies in three constituencies. There were no untoward incidents, and everything went off peacefully. As it is a two-day rally, it will be again brought out on Sunday,” said state minister Ujjwal Biswas.

Addressing a rally before flagging of the “Parivartan Yatra” at Nabadwip, the birthplace of Bengal’s 15th Century iconic saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Nadda said that only the ruling Trinamool leaders benefited under Mamata Banerjee’s rule and even funds meant for relief in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan and the Covid-19 crisis were misappropriated.

In December last year, Nadda’s convoy was attacked near Diamond Harbour, the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the West Bengal chief minister’s nephew.

“This government has to go. If they can attack me, then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal,” Nadda said.

“Mamata stood as a barrier and deprived people from getting benefits of the Ayushman Bharat. Now Mamata will go and the people will get the direct benefits of Ayushman Bharat,” he added.

The Trinamool Congress hit back, saying that local BJP leaders were misleading Nadda and that he was raising baseless allegations.

“The TMC will hold a public rally at Nabadwip on Sunday. Every allegation will be countered. The crowd that was seen at Nadda’s rath yatra is usually seen at a block level meeting of the TMC,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

A senior police official told PTI that while permission was granted for the BJP’s public rally, a public interest litigation was pending with the Calcutta high court against a “Rath Yatra”.

The BJP has previously said it did not plan a “Rath Yatra” but a “Parivartan Yatra” in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 bjp tmc-bjp clash
app
Close
BJP National President J. P. Nadda flag off Parivartan Yatra, in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President J. P. Nadda flag off Parivartan Yatra, in Nabadwip on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
elections

BJP launches its Parivartan Yatra in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP will hold five such yatras that will each include a “rath”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The BJP chief on Saturday flagged off the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Nabadwip, the first of five planned in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Farmers remain the focal point of Nadda’s visit in poll-bound Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP plans to sign off Rath Yatras with Modi's rally in Kolkata in March

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jp Nadda
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:28 PM IST
BJP leaders said the last part of the procession will begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in March. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to flag it off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:17 AM IST
  • Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
west bengal assembly election

Tweets were extracted at gun point: TMC's Bratya Basu on #IndiaTogether

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Basu took a swipe at TMC turncoats who went to Delhi recently in a chartered flight to join BJP and wondered whether the saffron party gave any importance to its local leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state in-charge, on Friday said that no stay orders have been given on the ‘rath yatras.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat fell vacant late last year, following the deaths of Ahmed Patel and Abhay Bhardwaj (BJP). One Rajya Sabha seat in Assam fell vacant after lone Bodo People's Front MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the upper house in November last year.(PTI File)
Two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat fell vacant late last year, following the deaths of Ahmed Patel and Abhay Bhardwaj (BJP). One Rajya Sabha seat in Assam fell vacant after lone Bodo People's Front MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the upper house in November last year.(PTI File)
elections

EC says Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam to be held on March 1

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
The notification for the bypolls will be issued on February 11 and the election would be held on March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT File)
Representational image. (HT File)
assam assembly election

Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the regional parties would be able to overthrow the ruling BJP-led combine as well as negate the influence of the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
opinion

In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram

By Sajjan Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The state is witnessing the fusion of Hindutva and subaltern mobilisation against the political-cultural elite
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace

PTI, Nandigram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP