Bypolls LIVE: PM Modi appeals to people to vote in large numbers

Bypolls live updates: Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in five states will go to the bypolls on Monday in a charged election battle. Assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are in for a by-election race. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election is being held following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP leader Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law to Mulayam Singh will contest from Mainpuri in a bid to retain his seat, while in a counter-strategy, the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The bypolls in UP's Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified in separate cases. While Khan was disqualified in a hate speech case, the BJP MLA is facing conviction in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party are out of the race in these polls in UP.

In other states, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar seat goes to polls following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma after a prolonged illness. His seat will be contested by his son Anil Kumar while BJP has fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar there.

Padampur seat in Odisha faces a by-poll after the death of (Biju Janata Dal) BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha where 10 candidates are up for a nail-biting contest. An anticipated direct contest between Congress and BJP is expected at the Bhanupratappur seat after Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away last month. The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, the wife of the deceased MLA in a bid to retain the seat while BJP has fielded a former MLA. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In Bihar's Kurhani, the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani has prompted the polls.

The voting for high voltage by-elections will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, parallel to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results.