Now, BJP moves Election Commission ahead of Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday approached the Election Commission (EC), complaining against the “anti-social elements of the Samajwadi Party” allegedly active in Mainpuri where a Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for December 5.

The BJP move came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders met Election Commission officials and demanded that a team of high-level officials of the commission be sent to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency to conduct the bypoll under their supervision.

Soon after the bypoll campaign in Mainpuri ended on Saturday evening, Uttar Pradesh minister and state BJP general secretary JPS Rathore wrote to the Election Commission with a list of “anti-social elements” allegedly active in the constituency and a demand to have more security in “super sensitive” booths.

“The election campaign ended on Saturday evening but anti-social elements patronised by the SP are still going around, threatening voters in Karhal, Jaswantnagar and Kishni assembly segments of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency,” the BJP leader has stated in the party’s complaint.

The BJP has also claimed that SP leaders have been distributing woolen pullovers to school children. The party has also claimed that cash and liquor, too, were being distributed to influence voters.

“Open threats are being issued and voters are being told to vote for the SP,” the BJP complaint read.

Earlier, on SP complaint, the EC had had directed UP’s chief election officer to ensure that force deployment relating to the by-election was done strictly under the supervision of the general and police observers concerned. It had also directed that the laid-down procedure of randomisation of local police force be ensured. The EC had also sought explanation from SSPs of Mainpuri and Etawah over violation of poll panel’s instructions on transfer and posting of police officers during the bypolls.