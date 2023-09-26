Chhattisgarh polls: ‘Cong working hand in glove with Naxalites, blocked central schemes’, claims BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of being ‘hand in glove with Naxalites’ in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this year.“Congress is working hand in glove with Naxalites. They blocked Central schemes in Chhattisgarh. Congress stood against anti-conversion law... They have betrayed the people of Chhattisgarh”, Patra said in a briefing.Lashing out at the Bhupesh Baghel government in the state, Patra said,""Scams worth crores have taken place under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh...Mining mafia and criminals are given free run under Congress government in the state. Where is the cess collected during the COVID?... No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh".

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press briefing on Tuesday. (X/ANI)

The BJP leader cornered Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over Chhattisgarh."I want to ask Rahul Gandhi where is the cess collected during the COVID?... No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Mining mafia and criminals are given free run under Congress government in the state", the BJP spokesperson added.

'Thagesh sarkaar' of Congress in Chhattisgarh deprived lakhs of farmers of ₹6,000 that were being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana", he added.

‘PM Modi has a remote control, he secretly presses it’

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the poll-bound state hurled ‘remote control’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while unveiling the Congress government's Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana.

“We press the button of the remote control in the open. But the BJP presses it secretly and Adaniji gets Mumbai airport -- public sector becomes private”, he had said in Bilaspur.“And when I questioned PM Modi on Adani in the Lok Sabha, I got the reply, my Lok Sabha membership got cancelled”, Gandhi added.Chhattisgarh is currently ruled by Congress led by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The state along with Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram will go to polls later this year.

