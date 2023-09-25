Rahul Gandhi shows 'remote control' at Chhattisgarh event, says PM Modi also has one

As Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana in poll-bound Chhattisgarh through a remote control, he said PM Narendra Modi also has a remote control, but he presses it 'secretly'. "We press the button of the remote control in the open. But the BJP presses it secretly and Adaniji gets Mumbai airport -- public sector becomes private," Rahul Gandhi said. "And when I questioned PM Modi on Adani in the Lok Sabha, I got the reply, my Lok Sabha membership got cancelled," Rahul Gandhi added. The attack comes as PM Modi addressed a rally in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and called the Congress a party with "rusted iron" which would push back Madhya Pradesh into the BIMARU category. Both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be going to the polls in a few months. Rahul Gandhi waved a remote control at the event in Chhattisgarh and said BJP's remote controls are all secret.

"During its erstwhile rule, Congress had pushed MP, which has rich resources, into a BIMARU (laggard) state whereas more than 13.5 crore people came out of poverty under the BJP rule in the last five years in the country," the prime minister said. "The Congress and its allies in the Ghamandia bloc supported the Women's Reservation Bill out of compulsion and hesitation as they understood the power of nari shakti. Its passage became possible as 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai'. Modi means the guarantee of fulfilling guarantees," the PM said.

Repeating what he said in the Lok Sabha during his intervention on the women's reservation bill that there are only three OBC bureaucrats working for the government of India, Rahul Gandhi said caste census is the X-ray of Hindustan. "It will determine how many Dalits, OBCs, SC/STs are there. But the government is running away from the caste census. The Congress government will do a caste census. It is my promise," Rahul Gandhi said,

"In all Congress-ruled states, the public is at the helm. Our governments are not run by Adaniji. And all our remote controls are for the public to see," Rahul Gandhi said.

At a media enclave on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is certainly winning both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and probably also Telangana. In Rajasthan, the fight would be close, Rahul Gandhi predicted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON