Delhi Mayoral election 2023 LIVE updates: MCD to make its fourth attempt to elect mayor today

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court ruled out on Friday the possibility of aldermen (nominated members) participating in the voting process - a matter which had ensued a fresh tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the MCD election result.

The civic body had previously made attempts - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 to hold the elections.

AAP won the December poll battle by securing 134 of 250 wards, bringing an end to BJP’s 15 years of rule over the civic body and was expected to appoint its mayor but could not do so after a row erupted over the order of oath ceremony and allowing the members appointed by LG VK Saxena to vote which led to clashes.

AAP had alleged that allowing the 10 aldermen to vote would favour BJP and opposed the decision to simultaneously hold elections for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee stating it was against the rules. Following the top court’s decision, the mayoral poll is expected to happen today in which AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi while BJP’s contender is Rekha Gupta. For the deputy position, AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal will contest against BJP’s Kamal Bagri.