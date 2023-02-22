Delhi Mayoral election 2023 LIVE updates: MCD to make its fourth attempt to elect mayor today
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court ruled out on Friday the possibility of aldermen (nominated members) participating in the voting process - a matter which had ensued a fresh tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the MCD election result.
The civic body had previously made attempts - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 to hold the elections.
AAP won the December poll battle by securing 134 of 250 wards, bringing an end to BJP’s 15 years of rule over the civic body and was expected to appoint its mayor but could not do so after a row erupted over the order of oath ceremony and allowing the members appointed by LG VK Saxena to vote which led to clashes.
AAP had alleged that allowing the 10 aldermen to vote would favour BJP and opposed the decision to simultaneously hold elections for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee stating it was against the rules. Following the top court’s decision, the mayoral poll is expected to happen today in which AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi while BJP’s contender is Rekha Gupta. For the deputy position, AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal will contest against BJP’s Kamal Bagri.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:33 AM
When Arvind Kejriwal hailed SC order on mayoral poll as ‘victory of democracy’
Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's order on the mayoral poll, calling it a "victory of democracy".
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:21 AM
House meeting to proceed on three-point agenda today
Wednesday's meeting has a three-point agenda — the election of a mayor, a deputy mayor and six members of the powerful standing committee, according to a notice issued by the municipal secretariat.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:10 AM
Delhi mayor polls: What Supreme Court ruled on aldermen's voting eligibility?
The Supreme Court on Friday said Municipal Corporation of Delhi members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor - or aldermen - cannot vote in mayoral polls, handing the Aam Aadmi Party a boost as it bids to cement the December election win by claiming the mayor's post.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 08:03 AM
Fourth attempt by Delhi municipal corporation to set its House in order
Delhi's civic body will on Wednesday make a fourth attempt to elect a mayor, days after the Supreme Court ordered that nominated members will play no role in the voting process.