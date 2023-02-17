Delhi mayor polls: Relief for AAP, Supreme Court says aldermen cannot vote

The Supreme Court on Friday said Municipal Corporation of Delhi members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor - or aldermen - cannot vote in mayoral polls, handing the Aam Aadmi Party a boost as it bids to cement the December election win by claiming the mayor's post.

The court said notice for the election must be given within 24 hours.

There have been three attempts in two months to elect a new mayor, with each leaving the House in chaos and disarray as lawmakers from the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party fought over allowing aldermen voting privileges.

The AAP claimed a big win in December, securing 134 of 250 wards to end the BJP's 15-year stranglehold over the Delhi municipal corporation.

READ | AAP wins 134 seats in MCD poll, ends BJP's 15-year reign

Given its strength in the House, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's party was expected to have little trouble in winning the mayoral race, but the row over allowing members nominated by LG VK Saxena to vote stalled proceedings and led to clashes between the two parties.

The AAP claimed the aldermen - 10 of them - would have increased the BJP's tally of votes.

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP's mayoral candidate, had previously approached the top court seeking direction for the polls to be held 'in a timely manner'.

Meanwhile, the court today also said the newly-elected mayor will then preside over a meeting to elect a deputy and six members of a Standing Committee members.

Aldermen will not be allowed to vote in this election either, the court said.

