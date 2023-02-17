Kejriwal lauds SC order on Delhi mayor polls, calls it ‘victory of democracy’

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's order on the mayoral poll, calling it a “victory of democracy”. He also alleged that the decision “proves how the LG and BJP were passing unconstitutional orders” in the national capital.

“SC order is a victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months. It has been proved how the LG and BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the top court directed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor, or aldermen, cannot vote in mayoral polls. So far, there have been three attempts in the past two months to elect a new mayor for Delhi, however, failed each time as lawmakers from the AAP and BJP fought over allowing aldermen voting privileges.

Meanwhile, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also directed that the election of a new mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet, and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election. Aldermen will not be allowed to vote in this election either, the court said.

This came after AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi had previously approached the top court seeking direction for the polls to be held 'in a timely manner'.