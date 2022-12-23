Who is Shelly Oberoi? AAP's choice for Delhi mayoral post

First time councilor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward - Shelly Oberoi - is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Oberoi, who was a visiting professor in Delhi University (DU), won the civic body election from a BJP stronghold. The election is scheduled for January 6.

The 39-year-old councilor is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She did her Ph.D. from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies. She won several awards in different conferences.

Amid speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may withdraw itself from the election, chances of Oberoi's win are likely.

The AAP has also nominated a second time councilor from Chandni Chowk Aaley Mohammed for the post of deputy mayor, he is the son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. Earlier this week, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena granted his approval for the first meeting of the newly elected municipal councilors and election to the post of the mayor to be held on January 6.

The mayoral election is held every year. Section 35 of the DMC Act mandates that “the corporation at its first meeting in each year must elect one of its members to be the chairperson to be known as the mayor and another member to be the deputy mayor of the corporation.”

Under the existing provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the first woman mayor of the corporation will have a truncated tenure of just three months and fresh elections for the post will need to be held in April 2023.