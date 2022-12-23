Home / Cities / Delhi News / Who is Shelly Oberoi? AAP's choice for Delhi mayoral post

Who is Shelly Oberoi? AAP's choice for Delhi mayoral post

delhi news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:48 PM IST

The AAP has also nominated a second time councilor from Chandni Chowk Aaley Mohammed for the post of deputy mayor.

Shelly Oberoi is a first time councilor from Delhi's East Patel Nager ward.(Shelly Oberoi/Twitter)
Shelly Oberoi is a first time councilor from Delhi's East Patel Nager ward.(Shelly Oberoi/Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

First time councilor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward - Shelly Oberoi - is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Oberoi, who was a visiting professor in Delhi University (DU), won the civic body election from a BJP stronghold. The election is scheduled for January 6.

Read| AAP names MCD mayor, deputy mayor candidates

The 39-year-old councilor is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She did her Ph.D. from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies. She won several awards in different conferences.

Amid speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may withdraw itself from the election, chances of Oberoi's win are likely.

The AAP has also nominated a second time councilor from Chandni Chowk Aaley Mohammed for the post of deputy mayor, he is the son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. Earlier this week, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena granted his approval for the first meeting of the newly elected municipal councilors and election to the post of the mayor to be held on January 6.

The mayoral election is held every year. Section 35 of the DMC Act mandates that “the corporation at its first meeting in each year must elect one of its members to be the chairperson to be known as the mayor and another member to be the deputy mayor of the corporation.”

Under the existing provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the first woman mayor of the corporation will have a truncated tenure of just three months and fresh elections for the post will need to be held in April 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mcd delhi municipal corporation aam aadmi party bjp + 2 more
mcd delhi municipal corporation aam aadmi party bjp + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out