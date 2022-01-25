Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live updates: Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly polls begins today
Live

Election 2022 Live updates: Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly polls begins today

  • Election 2022 Live updates: Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – are scheduled over seven phases. 
The assembly elections in five states are spread over seven phases.
The assembly elections in five states are spread over seven phases.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly elections 2022 will start today as the state gears up for polls scheduled for February 20. The Election Commission had announced that the voting would take place in Punjab on February 14 but postponed it after a request from political parties, first made by the ruling Congress, citing travel planned by voters on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

 

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced seat-sharing among the allies for the assembly elections in Punjab. BJP will contest 65 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, while its two allies, the Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), will contest 37 and 15 seats, respectively.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 25, 2022 08:05 AM IST

    Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly elections begins today

    The filing of nominations for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, scheduled for February 20, will start today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election
elections

Election 2022 Live: Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly polls begins today

  • Election 2022 Live updates: Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – are scheduled over seven phases. 
The assembly elections in five states are spread over seven phases.(HT_PRINT)
The assembly elections in five states are spread over seven phases.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
uttarakhand assembly election

BJP likely to release manifesto for Uttarakhand assembly polls today

Previously, the BJP had sent a ballot box in every assembly constituency in the state to take the public's opinion in the manifesto. The details were then compiled and handed over to the manifesto committee.
The BJP is eyeing to form the government in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive time.(File photo)
The BJP is eyeing to form the government in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive time.(File photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Uttarakhand elections: Congress fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar 

The Congress has decided to field former chief minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar constituency in Nainital district for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.
The Congress has fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar constituency in Nainital district for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. (PTI)
The Congress has fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar constituency in Nainital district for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKalyan Das, Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Close Story
india news

Punjab elections: EC notice to AAP over breach of poll code by Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann, along with his party’s supporters had allegedly held a roadshow at Dhuri in Sangrur district on Sunday.
AAP MP and CM candidate for Punjab elections Bhagwant Mann receives a warm welcome during the party door-to-door election campaign, in Jalandhar on Monday. He was issued a notice by the EC later in the day. (ANI)
AAP MP and CM candidate for Punjab elections Bhagwant Mann receives a warm welcome during the party door-to-door election campaign, in Jalandhar on Monday. He was issued a notice by the EC later in the day. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Close Story
india news

UP elections: Azam, Shivpal figure in SP’s first list of candidates

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle Shivpal Yadav and jailed leader Azam Khan were among 159 candidates who figured on the party’s first list of candidates for the impending assembly elections in UP, on Monday.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia president Shivpal Yadav waves at party workers during the 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra', in Gorakhpur, on November 11. The SP on Monday released its first list of candidates and decided to field Yadav and jailed leader Azam Khan for the upcoming UP elections. (PTI)
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia president Shivpal Yadav waves at party workers during the 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra', in Gorakhpur, on November 11. The SP on Monday released its first list of candidates and decided to field Yadav and jailed leader Azam Khan for the upcoming UP elections. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Close Story
india news

UP elections: BJP to finalise candidates’ list today

The BJP leadership, including UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, met in the capital on Monday to discuss the names of the remaining candidates for the seven-phase assembly elections in the state.
Union home minister Amit Shah with UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya being garlanded by BJP leaders at a public rally ahead of the ahead of the elections, in Moradabad in December. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah with UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya being garlanded by BJP leaders at a public rally ahead of the ahead of the elections, in Moradabad in December. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:16 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ star campaigners for first phase

UP elections: Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh will campaign for the party ahead of the UP elections.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh will campaign for the party ahead of the UP elections.
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Punjab elections: BJP to contest on 65 seats, Amarinder’s PLC 37

The BJP will contest 65 seats in the 117- member Punjab assembly, while its two allies, Amarinder’s PLC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), will contest 37 and 15 seats, respectively in the upcoming elections.
Union minister Amit Shah with Punjab Lok Congress party leader Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sankyukt) S.S. Dhindsa during a meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on Monday. The party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday. (HT photo/Arvind Yadav)
Union minister Amit Shah with Punjab Lok Congress party leader Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sankyukt) S.S. Dhindsa during a meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on Monday. The party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday. (HT photo/Arvind Yadav)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 03:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

‘Not looking at community or caste, want to defeat BJP’: Akhilesh Yadav

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav says he is not perturbed by the personal attacks on him by the BJP leaders ahead of the UP elections.
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference on the upcoming UP elections at the party office in Lucknow on January 15. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference on the upcoming UP elections at the party office in Lucknow on January 15. (HT file)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 01:20 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunita Aron, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Denied ticket, teary-eyed SP worker accuses party of valuing only money

  • Sharing a video of his plight, Satish Premi, an SP worker from Chandausi constituency in Sambhal district said the Akhilesh Yadav-led party only valued money and resources.
File photo: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
File photo: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 10:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls: Ex-CM Harish Rawat named Congress candidate from Ramnagar

Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: Ramnagar is Harish Rawat's native place and he had done his schooling from there. 
File photo of Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI)
File photo of Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 10:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
elections

On Samajwadi Party's jailed faces, UP law minister Brajesh Pathak says this

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak wondered what did the previous ruling regime that gave poll tickets to such individuals would want to do with the state.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.&nbsp;(Deepak Gupta/HT)
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 11:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

‘Trickster, hypocrite…’: Sidhu on AAP chief Kejriwal's phone survey for CM face

  • In a letter to the Election commission of India (ECI), Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is a “habitual liar” and the phone survey of his party was a “deceptive scheme” to fool the people of Punjab.
Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu interacts with the media at Punjab Congress Office in Chandigarh, on Monday, January 24, 2022. (Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu interacts with the media at Punjab Congress Office in Chandigarh, on Monday, January 24, 2022. (Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story
elections

UP polls: SP's 1st list confirms Akhilesh from Karhal; jailed Azam Khan in fray

Askhilesh Yadav, who had earlier said he would have to seek permission of the people of Azampur to join the Assembly poll battle, was officially declared the SP’s candidate from Karhal in Mainpuri.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

'Masquerader, trying to fool people': Sidhu's no-holds-barred attack on Kejriwal

  • Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Two days ago, Sidhu had said Kejriwal was misleading the people of Punjab and that he wanted to run the state through remote control. (ANI file photo)
Two days ago, Sidhu had said Kejriwal was misleading the people of Punjab and that he wanted to run the state through remote control. (ANI file photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out