Election 2022 Live updates: Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly polls begins today

Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly elections 2022 will start today as the state gears up for polls scheduled for February 20. The Election Commission had announced that the voting would take place in Punjab on February 14 but postponed it after a request from political parties, first made by the ruling Congress, citing travel planned by voters on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced seat-sharing among the allies for the assembly elections in Punjab. BJP will contest 65 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, while its two allies, the Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), will contest 37 and 15 seats, respectively.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 25, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Filing of nomination for Punjab assembly elections begins today
The filing of nominations for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, scheduled for February 20, will start today.
Previously, the BJP had sent a ballot box in every assembly constituency in the state to take the public's opinion in the manifesto. The details were then compiled and handed over to the manifesto committee.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
