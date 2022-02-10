Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arvind Kejriwal to begin his two-day visit to poll-bound Goa today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day visit to Goa on Thursday ahead of the State Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 14.

As per information received by AAP, Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa from February 10-11.

AAP chief also visited the poll-bound Goa earlier this month.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

