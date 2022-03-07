Exit polls: BJP will come back with full majority in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back with a full majority in the state. CM Sawant said, "BJP is coming back with a full majority. BJP will get 18-22 seats in Goa and will form the government. I strongly believe people will once again choose the double engine government."

He added that the Goa BJP government's priority is to complete the infrastructure projects of the double engine government. "We will fulfil the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' under this mission", said Sawant.

Goa went for assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

"As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab", said Sawant.

In March 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 13 seats and the Congress 17 in the 40-member assembly.

The BJP formed an alliance with Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents, following which they had claimed a majority in the 21 in the 40-member house. At that time, the Goa government led by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar came to power.

This year, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress, MGP, GFP among others will be contesting the polls.