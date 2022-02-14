Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polls to 40 Assembly seats to begin shortly
Elections to all 40 Assembly constituency in Goa will start on Monday. The top contenders this year are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The AAP and the TMC are first time entrants in the coastal state.
Panaji will be one of the most important assembly constituencies to watch in this election as it will witness a a triangular fight between BJP leader Atanasio Monserrate, independent candidate Utpal Parrikar and Congress leader Elvis Gomes.
Utpal, a former leader of the BJP, quit the saffron party last month after he was not named as the candidate from Panaji, a seat which was represented by his father and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 06:23 AM
Preparations underway at a polling booth in Taleigao
Preparations were underway ahead of voting at a polling booth in Taleigao Assembly constituency.
-
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 06:04 AM
Goa to vote in all 40 assembly seats shortly
The single-phase election to the 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa will begin shortly.