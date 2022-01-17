Home / Elections / Goa Assembly Election / Goa assembly polls: Sanjay Raut has a message for non-BJP parties as ‘tribute to Manoharbhai’
Goa assembly polls: Sanjay Raut has a message for non-BJP parties as ‘tribute to Manoharbhai’

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said non-BJP parties should not field a candidate against Utpal Parrikar if he decides to contest from the Panaji Assembly seat as an independent.
File photo of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to all non-BJP parties in Goa to support late chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar if he decides to contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Panaji seat as an independent.

The Sena MP said it would be a true tribute to the late BJP veteran if the non-BJP parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP), do not field a candidate against Utpal from Panaji.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent form Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including @AamAadmiParty @INCIndia @AITCofficial @Goaforwardparty should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!”

The son of the late former defence minister recently hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports that he may not be fielded from Panaji that was represented by his father stating if the ruling camp believes in integrity and character.

Also read | ‘If he wants to...’: Kejriwal responds to reports Utpal Parrikar is joining AAP

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis recently had said the party cannot give a ticket to anybody for the February 14 Goa assembly polls just because he is a son of a leader.

Panaji is currently represented by BJP MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserratte, who had shifted from Congress to BJP in 2019. Babush is likely to be fielded by the BJP again for the upcoming election amid Utpal’s reported lobbying for a candidature from the state capital.

The former defence minister died on May 17, 2019. Utpal said that he continues to meet voters in Panaji constituency. "Those BJP leaders who were with my father right from 1994 are currently with me," he said.

"Will the party give ticket to the person with criminal antecedents in the constituency represented by late Manohar Parrikar?" he said, in an apparent reference to Babush who is facing a trial in a rape case. "This is not just about Panaji. The political situation unfolding in Goa is not acceptable. It has to change," he added.

