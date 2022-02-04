Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Goa Assembly Election / Kejriwal hits back at Surjewala's Chhota Modi remark
goa assembly election

Kejriwal hits back at Surjewala's Chhota Modi remark

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that instead of speaking ill about him, the Congress should have worked for the people. "Had they worked for the people, there was no need of Kejriwal in politics,".
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:41 PM IST
PTI | , Panaji

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that had it worked for people, there was no need for a person like him to come into politics. 

His statement comes a day after Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala described Kejriwal as "Chhota Modi" and said he has come to Goa to give "covering fire" to the ruling BJP, which is "losing" ground in the coastal state that is going to polls on February 14. 

Referring to Surjewala's statement, Kejriwal told reporters, "Let him say whatever he wants. What difference does it make?" "Actually, even in his (Surjewala's) dream, he finds me like a ghost. All the time, 24 hours, I am there in his mind. They (Congress leaders) keep badmouthing me," he said. 

The Delhi chief minister said that instead of speaking ill about him, the Congress should have worked for the people. "Had they worked for the people, there was no need of Kejriwal in politics," he said. The AAP leader said that people vote for his party because of its "good work". 

RELATED STORIES

Asked about Congress candidates in Goa signing affidavits and taking pledge of party loyalty in the presence of Rahul Gandhi the way AAP candidates had done, Kejriwal said the Congress leader is welcome to copy all good things of the AAP. "Let him (Gandhi) copy our good things. 

We want that Congress should also implement our schemes in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where they are in power," he said. Let Congress do all good things, then there is no need for me to run a political party, Kejriwal added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP