No chance of a split in Goa Congress legislative party this time, says Michael Lobo

PANAJI: There is no possibility of newly elected Congress MLAs crossing sides after their election, Congress leader Michael Lobo said on Thursday. Lobo, who switched from the BJP to the Congress along with his wife Delilah right before the elections and contested on Congress tickets, said that rumours being spread on social media lacked any basis and that he expected more such posts on social media closer to the counting date, March 10.

“The results will be out in five days. Rumours are being spread that MLAs have split. There are no MLAs yet. Goans should not believe in news which spreads through social media. Do not fall prey to it. This is not true. The Congress candidates who become MLAs will not split. We will give a good government. By 3pm results will be out and by 5 pm the Congress will stake claim to form the government,” Lobo told a press conference at the Congress headquarters on Thursday.

“No one will split. We are all strong. People from other parties are in touch with us. They have told us that they do not want to go to the other side. Not a single independent or from the MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) will not join the BJP. They (BJP) have tried to destroy the MGP on two occasions,” Lobo added.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party after the 2017 assembly elections. But the BJP formed the government with the help of Goa Forward and the MGP. Three Congress lawmakers resigned before 10 of the remaining 15 assembly members of the party defected to the BJP in 2019.

Earlier, state Congress president Girish Chodankar alleged that the BJP had begun indulging in tricks like tapping telephones and listening to conversations of Congress leaders ahead of counting day.

“We have confirmed information that our party leaders’ phones are being tapped by a private agency hired by the BJP leaders. They know what we speak to whom we speak to. They have hired an agency for this and our phones are being tapped. An expert in this field came to meet me and told me that my phone is tapped. Digambar Kamat’s phone is being tapped, Michael Lobo’s phone is being tapped. If this is legally being done, then the CM as Home Minister should tell us, whose permission have you sought to tap phones.” Chodankar alleged without specifying the nature of the interception or how he was informed about the alleged tapping.

“In Karnataka, after the government toppling, it was revealed later that there was snooping involved. It happened in Maharashtra too,” Chodankar said.