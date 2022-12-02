Gujarat polls 2022 LIVE: ‘Congress blames EVMs, has accepted defeat,’ says PM
A turnout of more than 63% was recorded on Thursday as Gujarat voted in the first round of polling for its assembly election, with the second and final round scheduled for December 5, followed by the counting of votes three days later. As many as 89 seats across nineteen districts went to polls in the first phase of assembly election in the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The state has total 182 assembly segments.
The ruling BJP has been in power here since 1995, and is hoping for a seventh straight term. However, the bipolar BJP-Congress fight has turned triangular, as the AAP is also in the fray.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 06:50 PM
PM Narendra Modi greeting the public gathered on the streets from his convoy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
PM Narendra Modi greeting the public gathered on the streets from his convoy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 06:12 PM
Congress blaming EVMs indicates it has accepted defeat in Gujarat polls: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress alleging tampering of Electronic Voting Machines is an indication that it has already accepted defeat in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting for 89 seats in the first phase of the Gujarat elections took place on Thursday, reported PTI.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 05:02 PM
Mevani confident of winning Vadgam seat again, BJP thinks otherwise
Vadgam, an SC-reserved Assembly segment in Gujarat, is considered an easy seat to win for the Congress owing to its demographic profile with high number of Muslim and Dalit voters. But retaining it will not be easy for sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting from the grand old party this time, as it has become a four-cornered fight with the entry of AAP and AIMIM, reported PTI.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 02:46 PM
‘Will you cook fish for Bengalis?’ Paresh Rawal's Gujarat speech draws flak. He clarifies
Actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal campaigned in Gujarat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly election which was held on December 1. A video of his campaign speech in Valsad is now going viral drawing the ire of social media users who accused him of Bengali-hatred. On Friday, Paresh Rawal offered a clarification of the comment and explained that he did not target Bengalis, but illegal Bangladeshis. He also tendered an apology for the remark. Read full story
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 01:40 PM
PM Modi at Ogadnath Temple
PM Modi visits Ogadnath Temple ahead of public rally in Kankrej in Banaskantha district.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 01:06 PM
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi over ambulance
“Ambulance should be declared as BJP's star campaigner,” tweets Congress youth wing chief BV Srinivas.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 12:22 PM
63.14% voting in first phase
ECI announces final figures for voter turnout in the first phase. Poll panel says 63.14% voting took place, lower than the 66.75% turnout recorded for the same 89 seats in the 2017 polls.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 11:28 AM
Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Vadodara
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Vadodara at 4:50pm.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 10:43 AM
PM Modi to address 4 rallies today
PM to address four rallies, one each in Kankrej (12pm), Patan (1:30pm), Sojitra (3:45pm), and Ahmedabad (7pm).
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 09:38 AM
PM Modi thanks Ahmedabad for roadshow
“Thank you Ahmedabad!” tweets PM Modi.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 08:56 AM
‘Traditional BJP voters didn’t come to vote': AAP on low turnout
“Traditional BJP voters lost hope, so didn't turn out in big numbers. Congress is not in race, it's an NGO now,” says Raghav Chadha, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, and Gujarat campaign in-charge.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 08:19 AM
PM Modi's 50 km roadshow in Ahmedabad
Last evening, PM Modi held a 50 km roadshow in Ahmedabad, covering 16 of the 21 seats that fall in the largest city.
-
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 07:43 AM
Over 60% polling in Gujarat assembly election phase 1
A voter turnout of more than 60% was recorded on Thursday as 89 assembly seats in 19 districts of Gujarat voted on Thursday. The second and final round of polling for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 8.