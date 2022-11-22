Arvind Kejriwal promises 10 lakh govt jobs in Gujarat if voted to power

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a million jobs in Gujarat, if the party came to power, while reiterating the promise of providing 300 units of electricity free every month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing an election rally in Saurashtra’s Amreli, Kejriwal promised the AAP government will provide quality education free of charge to children.

“We will provide a million government jobs to the youth and till your family members don’t get employed, we will give ₹3,000 as unemployment allowance. Gujarat too will get splendid education, free of charge for your children. In Delhi, sons and daughters of auto drivers are becoming engineers, of labours are becoming doctors,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal: Gujarat headed for ‘cyclone of change’

AAP has fielded candidates in all 182 assembly seats in the state for the first time in Gujarat and aims to become a challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the state for the last 27 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said he could sense a “cyclone of change” in Gujarat.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is going among the people, raising public issues. The people in Gujarat have included me (Kejriwal) as their family member. I assure all of you that being a responsible brother, I will carry out the responsibilities of your family. The people are fed up with the constant price rise, I will wipe out that burden,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister also promised to provide free electricity.

“After the formation of our government, I will be paying your electricity bills. Delhi people get 24 hours power and still get 0 rupees bill. In Punjab to the situation is same,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said, “I don’t know politics, I don’t know ‘Goondagiri’, I don’t use cuss words, I am an educated person and I know only work. I know how to build schools, hospitals, which we did it in Delhi as well as Punjab. I don’t give false promises.”

Referring to the 27 years of BJP regime in Gujarat Kejriwal asked, “What has the BJP given you in 27 years? If it hasn’t, don’t think that they will do it in the next 5 years. You have given them 27 years, now please just give us five years and see for yourselves the change I do,” Kejriwal said.