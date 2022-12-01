Back in Gujarat, PM Modi holds 50-km-long mega roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a three-hour mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad on Thursday for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the mega show will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

The prime minister's roadshow began, with PM Modi likely to make at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election ended amid tight security arrangements on Thursday.

The polling took place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, BJP faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON