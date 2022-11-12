HTLS| Piyush Goyal, Himanta Sarma on BJP decisions amid polls: ‘Every worker….’

The BJP's decisions in Gujarat - taken ahead of the state assembly elections - were implemented as it is a "disciplined party", underlined Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday as he spoke at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. His comments come days after it was revealed that four top leaders in the state - former chief minister Vijay Rupani, ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, former education minister Bhupendrasinh and ex-minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja - will not be contesting the state elections due next month.

"Ours is a very disciplined party...We all are workers in this party," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said as he further predicted that his party - which has been ruling Gujarat for more than two decades - will end up winning more than 150 seats. He also hit out Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, the two contenders to the BJP in the state. "Elections are happening in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and (Bharat Jodo) Yatra is happening in Kerala and Maharashtra," Goyal said, adding that "the AAP is trying to fill the vacuum created by the Congress."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, he further said that the "world knows that India has arrived". "The bottom line is going to be exponential growth and the head line is that India is going to be a global superpower in next 25 years."

