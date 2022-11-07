At Gujarat roadshow, Kejriwal's question on bridge collapse arrests| Video

With just weeks remaining for the crucial Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have intensified the campaigning in the state where it’s expanding base. On Monday, while holding a roadshow, Kejriwal brought up the issue of the Morbi bridge collapse incident and yet again targeted the BJP. “There was an accident in Morbi. Shouldn’t the owner of the firm - which was maintaining the bridge - be arrested? I ask you people,” he said.

“Even his name is not there in the first information report (FIR). The firm’s name is not there. Why are efforts being made to protect them? About 150 people died and among them were nearly 50 children,” he further stressed. “They were like our family members. Today, this has happened with them. Tomorrow, it may happen with us. You have given them 27 years. Give us five years. I won’t come again to seek votes if the work is not satisfactory,” Kejriwal further underlined. The Oreva Group - better known as manufaturers of Ajanta Clocks - was tasked with the maintenance of the bridge for 15 years, and the bridge had recently reopened following repairs.

Among those arrested so far have been employees of the firm.

The AAP has been among the opposition parties who have been attacking the BJP over the bridge collapse, one of the worst disasters India has recently witnessed.

Accompanying Kejriwal during the campaigning on Monday was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Delhi Chief Minister has been drawing criticism from the opposition over his frequent visits to the state, where voting will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5; and votes would be counted on December 8.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court took note of the October 30 Morbi bridge collapse incident and sought a report from the state government within a week.

The Supreme Court will also hear a plea seeking judicial inquiry into the incident on November 14.

