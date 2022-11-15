Kharge, Gandhis to Kanhaiya Kumar: Congress' star campaigners for Gujarat polls

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 03:29 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly election 2022: The announcement comes days after the BJP released its star-studded campaigners' list including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others.

The Congress shared an image of Rahul Gandhi with a bunch of children during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (@INCIndia/ Twitter)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Gandhi family, the party’s two chief ministers and other senior leaders are among stalwarts lined up to campaign for next month’s crucial Gujarat Assembly election.

The party released a list of 40 names Tuesday that includes Sonia Gandhi, its longest-serving president and chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance, and her children - Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The list also includes Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, as well prominent faces like ex Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot - who led an unsuccessful rebellion against Gehlot - and former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and others.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the fiery former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader who joined the party last year, is also on the list.

In a notable omission, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor - Kharge's contender for last month’s presidential polls - is not on the list.

Here's the full list:

S. No.Campaigner name
1.Mallikarjun Kharge
2.Sonia Gandhi
3.Rahul Gandhi
4.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
5.Ashok Gehlot
6.Bhupesh Baghel
7.Ramesh Chennithala
8.Digvijaya Singh
9.Kamal Nath
10.Bhupinder Singh Hooda
11.Ashok Chavan
12.Tariq Anwar
13.B.K. Hariprasad
14.Mohan Prakash
15.Shaktisinh Gohil
16.Raghu Sharma
17.Jagdish Thakor
18.Sukhram Rathva
19.Sachin Pilot
20.Shivaji Rao Moghe
S. No.Campaigner name
1.Bharatsinh M.Solanki
2.Arjun Modhwadia
3.Siddharth Patel
4.Amit Chavda
5.Naranbhai Rathwa
6.Jignesh Mevani
7.Pawan Khera
8.Imran Pratapgarhi
9.Kanhaiya Kumar
10.Kantilal Bhuria
11.Naseem Khan
12.Rajesh Lilothia
13.Paresh Dhanani
14.Virender Singh Rathore
15.Usha Naidu
16.Ramkishan Ojha
17.B.M. Sandeep
18.Anant Patel
19.Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
20.Indravijaysinh Gohil

Days earlier the BJP released its star-studded list, which includes prime minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Gujarat votes in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - with results due on December 8.

The BJP is bidding to retain control of the prime minister’s home state and faces a twin challenge from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal.

