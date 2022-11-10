Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat polls: BJP releases 1st list. CM Bhupendra Patel fielded from Ghatlodia

Gujarat polls: BJP releases 1st list. CM Bhupendra Patel fielded from Ghatlodia

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Gujarat election: Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja will contest from Jamnagar North constituency and Congress turncoat Hardik Patel is being fielded from the Viramgam constituency.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav and other Senior BJP leader release the first list of BJP candidates for upcoming Gujarat Assembly election at the party headquarters in New Delhi. ( Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election, CM Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodia.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam announced names of candidates from 160 constituencies to contest in the first phase of the election.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja will contest from Jamnagar North constituency and Congress turncoat Hardik Patel is being fielded from the Viramgam constituency.

Jadeja will replace Dharmendrasinh alias Hakubha Jadeja, an accused in a mob violence case from 2007.

A day ago, the Gujarat high court dismissed a plea seeking withdrawal of the case against the BJP lawmaker and others, saying the state government is trying to save him “anyhow and at any cost” under the pretext of larger public interest.

Polling will take place in Gujarat on December 1 and December 5. Of the 160 candidates declared, 69 are incumbnhave been repeated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gujarat assembly
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP