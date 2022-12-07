Bilaspur Assembly election 2022: All you need to know

The polling for Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur Assembly seat took place last month (November 12) and results will be declared after the counting of votes on December 8. One of the key constituencies in the hill state, Bilaspur is the home turf of BJP chief Jagat Parkash Nadda; he has contested four elections from the seat.

This year the main contest will be among BJP's Trilok Jamwal, Congress's Bumber Thakur, and Amar Singh of AAP. BSP's Amar Nath and Puja Pal from Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

In the last Assembly election in 2017, the Bilaspur contest was mainly fought among 4 candidates and it was one of the 44 seats won by the ruling BJP. Subhash Thakur won the election by upstaging Congress's Bumber Thakur by a margin of 6,862 votes. Independent candidate Basant Ram Sandhu grabbed 1,300 votes to finish third.

In this year's polling, Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent, the Election Commission said. From the capital Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across the state voted braving cold and in the higher reaches of mountains trudging through snow to elect a new state government.

The polls are a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

