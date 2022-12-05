Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Darang Assembly constituency details

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Darang Assembly constituency details

Published on Dec 05, 2022

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: The assembly segment, which falls in the Mandi district, will see a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Representative Image
The Darang assembly constituency in Mandi will see a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. While the BJP has dropped its sitting MLA from Darang, Jawahar Thakur, and given ticket to Puran Chand, the Congress has repeated Kaul Singh Thakur, its runner-up from this seat in the 2017 state polls.

In 2017, a voter turnout of 83.8% was recorded here, as Jawahar Thakur, who polled 31,392 votes, edged Kaul Singh – Congress’ former state unit chief – by 6,541 votes. Kaul Singh secured 24,851 votes.

Meanwhile, in the current election, as many as 91,525 electors (46,818 male and 44,707 female) were eligible to vote from Darang. The polling for all 68 assembly segments in the hill state took place on November 12, and counting will take place on December 8.

