Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Seraj Assembly constituency details

Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:33 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is the BJP candidate from this constituency, which falls in the Mandi district.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/HT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Seraj in Mandi district is arguably the most important seat in this election, as its sitting MLA is none other than chief minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur. In 1993, Thakur, then 28, unsuccessfully contested his first election from this seat, which was then known as Chachiot; after delimitation, the constituency was given its current name in 2007.

Chachiot/Seraj has been with Thakur and the BJP since 1998, when he became a first-time MLA on his second attempt, and has won a further four elections from here. In 2017, the BJP leader defeated his nearest rival, Chet Ram of the Congress, by a margin of 11,254 votes; together, the winner (35,519) and the runner-up (24,265) secured 95.3% of the votes in a constituency where 86.1% electors turned up on the polling day.

In the recently-held state polls, which took place on November 12, the BJP and Congress both repeated their respective candidates for Seraj. Gita Nand (AAP), Mahender Singh (CPI-M), Indra Devi (BSP), and Narender Kumar (independent) also contested from here.

In the 2022 polls, a total of 84,315 electors – 43,572 male and 40,743 female – were eligible to elect their representative from Seraj. The counting of votes for all 68 assembly constituencies of the hill state will be held on December 8.

    HT News Desk

TRENDING TOPICS
Monday, December 05, 2022
