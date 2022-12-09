Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh election result: Battles that went down to the last vote

Himachal Pradesh election result: Battles that went down to the last vote

Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:49 AM IST

While Congress's final tally sat comfortably at 40, five more than the majority mark in the 68-member state assembly, the overall difference in vote share with rival BJP was less than 1 per cent.

Congress supporters celebrate the victory in the Himachal Pradesh elections in Kullu. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Himachal Pradesh assembly election results came as a relief for a battered Congress as several candidates recorded win by a very narrow margin. While Congress's final tally sat comfortably at 40, five more than the majority mark in the 68-member state assembly, the overall difference in vote share with rival BJP was less than 1 per cent.

In Bhoranj, Congress candidate Suresh Kumar won by just 60 votes. With 24,779 votes, Kumar got 43.16% of the total votes polled, while vote share of BJP's Anil Dhiman stood at 43.05% (24,719 votes). Independent candidate Pawan Kumar received 6,861 votes and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajni Kaushal was restrictetoat 463 votes.

In Bilaspur, BJP's Trilok Jamwal defeated Congress's Bumber Thakur by a margin of just 267 votes. Jamwal received 30,988 votes while rival Thakur garnered 30,712 votes. BJP's Randhir Sharma won the Sri Naina Deviji constituency by 171 votes.

In the Sujanpur constituency, Congress Rajinder Singh won by 399 votes.

Congress' Harshwardhan Chauhan defeated BJP candidate Baldev Singh in Shillai by only 382 votes.

Congress candidate Nand Lal won by 567 votes in Rampur, defeating BJP's Kaul Singh.

In the Darang constituency, BJP candidate Puran Chand defeated Congress' Kaul Singh by 618 votes.

Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania defeated BJP's Vikram Singh by 1,567 votes. BJP candidate Inder Singh managed to win the Balh constituency by a margin of 1,307 votes. BJP candidate Bikram Singh won the Jaswan-Pragpur seat by 1,789 votes.

Congress candidate Ravi Thakur won Lahaul and Spiti seat by a margin of 1,616 votes. In Nahan, Congress' Ajay Solanki won by 1,639 votes.

The newly elected MLAs are likely to meet in Shimla to decide on their leader, people familiar with the developments said. The Congress’s Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh, former state president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri were being seen as front-runners for the chief minister’s post.

himachal pradesh election assembly election
