Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 predict BJP win in close contest with Congress | Key points

Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 07:34 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by the BJP National President JP Nadda. (Hindustan Times)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP is likely to retain the power in Himachal Pradesh as exit polls show it would win the most seats in the assembly election, just like the last election in 2017.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

According to an official Election Commission announcement, the state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout.

Himachal Pradesh election: Key takeaways from exit polls

> Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll 2022

1. BJP: 34-42

2. Congress: 24-32

3. AAP-- 0

4. Others: 1-3

Vote share:

1. BJP 45.1%

2.. Congress 40.9%

3.. AAP 5.3%

4. Other 8.7%

> Republic P-Marq exit poll

The BJP set to retain power in Himachal but will be a close fight with the Congress, predicts Republic exit poll. According to the Republic exit poll, the BJP may retain power in Himachal Pradesh, but it will be a close fight with the Congress.

Seat share:

1. BJP: 34-39

2. Congress: 28-33

> NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll

1. BJP: 32-40

2. Congress: 27-34

> India TV

1. BJP: 35-40

2. Congress: 26-31

3. AAP: 0

> India Today-Axis My India exit poll

1. Congress: 30-40

2. BJP: 24-34

3. AAP: 0

Aniruddha Dhar

Aniruddha Dhar

Topics
himachal pradesh election gujarat election bjp aam aadmi party congress
