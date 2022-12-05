Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE updates: Who will win Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly election? Pollsters verdict

As the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2022 draws to a close, all eyes are on the result of exit polls conducted by several agencies in collaboration with television news channels, predicting the outcome of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election. India Today-Axis My India, ABP-CVoter, Republic-PMARQ, News 24-Today’s Chanakya and India News-Jan Ki Baat will broadcast the result of the exit polls, conducted soon after the voters exercise their franchise, one the Election Commission's embargo gets lifted. While Himachal Pradesh is expected to largely remain a contest between the traditional rivals – BJP and Congress – despite Aam Aadmi Party fielding its candidates, AAP's aggressive campaign in Gujarat has made it a three-cornered fight. Political pundits have been reluctant in giving AAP a major advantage in the Gujarat assembly election but have acknowledged the damage it could inflict on both BJP's and Congress's vote share. The counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will take place on December 8, 2022.

(Note: Exit poll predictions are often wrong)