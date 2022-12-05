Home / Elections / Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE updates: Who will win Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly election? Pollsters verdict
Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE updates: Who will win Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly election? Pollsters verdict

Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Several survey agencies, including Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, Today’s Chanakya, and PMARQ are expected to reveal their exit poll predictions on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

AAP debut in Gujarat, where BJP and Congress remained the main rivals, has made the assembly election a three-cornered fight.
ByHT News Desk
As the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2022 draws to a close, all eyes are on the result of exit polls conducted by several agencies in collaboration with television news channels, predicting the outcome of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election. India Today-Axis My India, ABP-CVoter, Republic-PMARQ, News 24-Today’s Chanakya and India News-Jan Ki Baat will broadcast the result of the exit polls, conducted soon after the voters exercise their franchise, one the Election Commission's embargo gets lifted. While Himachal Pradesh is expected to largely remain a contest between the traditional rivals – BJP and Congress – despite Aam Aadmi Party fielding its candidates, AAP's aggressive campaign in Gujarat has made it a three-cornered fight. Political pundits have been reluctant in giving AAP a major advantage in the Gujarat assembly election but have acknowledged the damage it could inflict on both BJP's and Congress's vote share. The counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will take place on December 8, 2022.

(Note: Exit poll predictions are often wrong)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 05, 2022 04:56 PM IST

    Assembly elections: How past predictions fared

    In 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, exit polls predicted BJP's retaining the power in the state with 112-116 seats in the 182-member strong assembly.  BJP, however, won 99 seats, less than what was predicted. The Congress, was predicted to win around 65 seats, went on to win 77 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency details

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:47 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: The BJP candidate from this seat is Mahender Singh, a 7-term legislator who has held this seat since 1990.

Representative Image
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Darang Assembly constituency details

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: The assembly segment, which falls in the Mandi district, will see a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Representative Image
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Seraj Assembly constituency details

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:33 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is the BJP candidate from this constituency, which falls in the Mandi district.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/HT)
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Theog Assembly constituency details

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:04 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: Theog comes under the Shimla district and it is one of the 68 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies

Voters showing their identity cards before casting their votes in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections at Theog in Shimla district on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
On PM Modi's ‘roadshow’, Congress says ‘wake-up call’; Mamata's ‘VVIP’ taunt

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving at the crowd, walked to the polling station to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on December 5, 2022.(AFP)
Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat: When a candidate got zero votes in 1957 elections

elections
Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:34 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal assembly seat is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and so is Jaswant Nagar, which is represented by his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments of Mainpuri, Bhogaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar.(HT Photo)
Exit Poll 2022: Here's how past predictions about Gujarat, Himachal fared

elections
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:55 PM IST

In 2017, exit polls were right in predicting that the BJP will win both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, though the predicted numbers were amiss.

All eyes are on exit polls today as they will give a rough predictions of the outcome of the Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and MCD elections , though the predictions can go awry.
WATCH | Why did PM Modi's brother cry after his visit?

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi gets tearful and emotional talking about him after he was visited by the PM on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi.(ANI)
Gujarat Assembly polls Phase 2: PM Modi's mother casts her vote in Gandhinagar

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:33 PM IST

On Sunday evening, the prime minister had met his mother and sought her blessings ahead of today's voting, which is the second and final phase of polls.

PM Modi's mother casts her vote in Gandhinagar
In BJP's Gujarat 2022 election push, signs of 2024 Lok Sabha polls prep

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Polls in Gujarat close on Monday, and the results will be out on December 8. They will be an important indicator of PM Modi’s popularity for national elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on Monday.(AFP)
Gujarat election news: Isudan Gadhvi votes, says AAP will win this many seats…

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:37 PM IST

2022 Gujarat polls: The BJP is battling to retain control of prime minister Narendra Modi's home state for an unprecedented seventh consecutive term.

Isudan Gadhvi - Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for 2022 Gujarat Assembly election - addresses a public meeting at Jam Raval in Jamnagar. (Credit: ANI)
Amit Shah's appeal to young voters with son Jay Shah by his side

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Union Home Minister and his family casted their votes and offered prayers at an Ahmedabad temple

Amit Shah's appeal to young voters with son Jay Shah by his side. File
Amid bypoll voting, Akhilesh claims 'electoral malpractice', slams UP Police

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:29 AM IST

The Samajwadi Party president slammed the Yogi Adityanath government and said the police had been briefed not to allow SP workers to vote in Mainpuri, Rampur constituencies.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media after casting his vote for Mainpuri bypolls in UP's Saifai on Monday.(ANI)
Exit Poll 2022: Predictions for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, MCD likely from 6pm

elections
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:35 PM IST

Stakes are high for the Aam Aadmi Party in all three elections – Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, MCD – as it went all out to put up a strong fight against the BJP.

Exit Poll 2022: The prediction will keep coming in after the conclusion of the voting on Monday.(PTI)
Gujarat polls: Cong state chief alleges ‘atmosphere of fear’, says ‘BJP losing’

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he had gone missing. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged, "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing."

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.(ANI)
